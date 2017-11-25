If you and your partner are planning to attain parenthood, there are a couple of ways that can help you conceive faster.

ALSO READ: Can precum lead to pregnancy?

Do these things to get pregnant quicker:

1. Sexual positions:

Sexual positions play a crucial role when a couple is trying to conceive. The cervix should be in such a position that more sperm gets accumulated near it. These are some positions that couples should try to get pregnant quicker:

Try missionary position

Doggy-style, which leads to more sperm deposition near the cervix

Raise the butt of the female while having sex with the help of a pillow

Have intercourse by being side-by-side

Peg style in which the male lies flat on the bed and the woman lies on top

ALSO READ: Want to boost your sex drive? Include these foods in your diet

2. Lying on the back increases the chances of conceiving:

Once you and your partner have intercourse, make the woman lie on her back for some time, this would help in pushing the sperm to the cervix and it would elevate her chances of getting pregnant.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ: You can lose weight faster and naturally with this spice

3. Spooning arouses both the partners:

This process helps in turning on the partners, it arouses men and helps them in generating good quality sperm. This also makes the female enjoy the act more and increases their chances to become pregnant.

ALSO READ: Do birds and animals fart?

4. Orgasms help:

Studies have revealed that women can conceive quicker if she gets orgasms while having sex. It aids in pushing the sperm to the cervix. Don't forget to be stress-free by trying meditation, yoga and breathing exercises, also enjoy while copulating to get pregnant quicker.

ALSO READ: Abortion raises the risk of premature death in women by 50 percent

5. Follow a healthy lifestyle:

Following a healthy lifestyle is one of the most important things to do if you want to get pregnant. Both the partners should follow a healthy diet and stay away from smoking, alcohol and coffee as it affects one's fertility adversely.

Source: TOI