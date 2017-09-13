Good news for people with Type-2 diabetes as researchers have finally discovered that the condition is reversible.

1. This finding was made by Professor Roy Taylor at Newcastle University, UK after conducting a research for four decades. He will be presenting the findings in Libson at the European Association For The Study Of Diabetes (EASD 2017).

2. Taylor found that the reason behind a person getting diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes is an outcome of poor production of insulin in the body. This occurs because of the presence of excess fat in the liver which is passed to the pancreas, results in responding poorly to the insulin secreted by the body. It triggers the glucose production in the body raising the blood sugar levels.

3. The production of insulin in the body can be restarted if less than a gram of fat can be lost from the pancreas. This can be done by following a less calorific diet and it will result in reversing Type-2 diabetes.

4. This restarting of insulin production at normal level reverses Type-2 diabetes. Diabetes can be reversed even if a person has been diagnosed with the condition for even a decade.

"The good news for people with Type 2 diabetes is that our work shows that even if you have had the condition for 10 years, you are likely to be able to reverse it by moving that all important tiny amount of fat out of the pancreas. At present, this can only be done through substantial weight loss", Professor Taylor said in a statement.

5. "I think the real importance of this work is for the patients themselves," Professor Taylor explained.

"Many have described to me how embarking on the low calorie diet has been the only option to prevent what they thought - or had been told - was an inevitable decline into further medication and further ill health because of their diabetes. By studying the underlying mechanisms we have been able to demonstrate the simplicity of Type 2 diabetes," he elucidated further.