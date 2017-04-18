"Self-declared superstar" Santhosh Pandit has again hit the headlines, and this time for joining the team of a Malayalam movie starring megastar Mammootty. Santhosh himself announced on him being roped in for the project via his Facebook page on Monday, April 18, and since then he has become the hot topic of discussion on social media.

The upcoming Ajai Vasudev-directorial becomes the first movie of Santhosh that is not directed, scripted, edited, choreographed and composed by himself. The Malayalee House reality show fame actor has also revealed that he has halted the shooting of his directorial venture Urukku Satheesan for two months to complete his part in the Mammootty-starrer.

Also read: Moment when Santhosh Pandit got tremendous social media support

Dear friends, I am joined with Mammookka's New Film...Ajay Vaudev Sir ("Rajadhi Raja"fame) is The Director... Uday Krishna Sir (after "Puli Murugan") is writing the Script...Produced by Royal Pictures...Thank u for your support ....Enne Anugrahikkuka...

My own work " Urukku Satheesan " shooting is stopped for 2 months... After completing this work, I will continue its work..By...Santhosh Pandit...

After the news broke out, there has been mixed reaction with few supporting and others not happy with the decision of the filmmakers. However, many have been praising Mammootty for allowing Santhosh to be part of his movie despite knowing how his fans might react to it.

"Santhosh Pandit can market the film better than anyone else in the movie field [sic]," comments a netizen named Sanal Kumar. "Congratulations Sir. Keep your politeness and humble character with you always. Be like how you are now, forever. I'm sure new heights are awaiting you! [sic],"

comments another social media user Eldhose Johney.

Meanwhile, the Ajai Vasudev directorial, which started rolling on Monday, is narrated in the backdrop of a college and Mammootty will be appearing as a stylish college professor after a gap of 22 years. The yet-to-be-titled project is being scripted by Udaykrishna and is the second movie of Mammootty and Ajai after Rajadhiraja. It is said to have Gokul Suresh, Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Maqbool Salmaan, Salim Kumar, Kailash, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar in pivotal roles and is expected to hit the screens as an Onam release this year.

It has to be noted that Santhosh has been drawing both negative and positive response from the audience over his low-budget movies and talk shows since 2011. Despite being insulted and mocked by many, he still manages to be active with his creative works, because of which he garners good support from many of the cine-goers and netizens.

This is how social media users have responded to the news on Santhosh joining the team of Mammootty-starrer:

Sudarsan Cp Yes. You made it possible. It is the strong desire in your mind made everything possible. There will come one day those who teased you will be your fans. Congratulations and all the best.

Amalraj Kulakkada: All d bst dear...Again you proved ...I am sure that you will have gud feature in malayalam film industry as well as other film industries..

You proved in frontvof your enemies also..

Arun Paul Chacko: Congratulations dear Santhosh. This is a good achievement for you and a great inspiration for many

Sivaprasad M Nair: Congratulations santhosh ji for your new work with mammukka, God bless you.

We are waiting...

Ethan Renoy: Mr. Pandith, i like to share one phrase here.....''A superior man is modest in his speech, but exceeds in his actions"'. Any way good to see such wonderful news. This will even mileage Mr. Mammooty. Let it be a lesson for crap snobs especially from mimicry......

Peter Jacob: Congratulations santhosh pandit!very happy to here this news, this should be the answer for all who tried to degrade you!may god help you with all the blessing, so all the best !carry on with your hard work.

-