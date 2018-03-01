Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, who had flown back to Mumbai with his daughter Khushi Kapoor after attending his nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, had gone back to Dubai to surprise his beloved wife. But unfortunately, it remained unfulfilled when the tragedy struck on February 24.

Apparently, the producer wanted to fulfil Sridevi's wish of moving back into their family house in Andheri, Mumbai, which was gutted in a fire in 2013.

The house had caught fire due to a short circuit when Sridevi, Khushi and Janhvi and Boney's mother were still inside. Most of their valuables including jewellery, electronic items and clothes were destroyed in the incident.

Post the mishap, the Kapoor family had shifted to their old house and the Andheri house was being restored. During this time, Boney also had a narrow escape when he was involved in a road accident which could have proved to be fatal.

"Some power has protected me and my family. There is so much good that's happening. My wife's comeback film EnglishVinglish continues to resonate across the world. My son Arjun's career is going great guns. I am lining up films to produce in the next two years. So, it's good. I suppose the fire and the road accident were God's ways of reminding me not to take my happiness for granted," Boney was quoted as saying by DNA in 2014.

Reportedly, Boney wanted to surprise Sridevi with their renovated house on her birthday in August. But sometimes some wishes remain unfulfilled forever.

After Sridevi death on February 24, her mortal remains were laid to rest on Wednesday (February 28). She was given a state funeral with a 3-gun salute. The entire Kapoor family has been grieving the loss of the legendary actress who died due to accidental drowning at a hotel room in Dubai on February 24.