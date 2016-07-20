Sports News
Rio Olympics 2016: Complete list of athletes who have pulled out over Zika Virus concerns
Hockey legend Mohammed Shahid dies in Gurgaon hospital
India vs West Indies: 1st Test schedule, session timings, date, venue and where to watch live on TV
India vs West Indies: Complete squads of both teams for four-match Test series
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pull out of Rogers Cup to focus on Rio Olympics 2016
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli looking to emulate Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni's success in the Caribbean
Paul Pogba inches closer to Manchester United move, despite Juventus rejecting record opening offer
CPL 2016: AB de Villiers, Wayne Parnell and Dale Steyn to miss rest of the season
Tiger Woods injury update: American to miss rest of season, including the final major of the year
India's Seema Punia ignores Athletics Federation's decision ahead of Rio 2016
Rio Olympics: Vijender Singh hoping for solid performance from Indian boxers
Rio Olympics: Paes, Bopanna and Sania can return with medals in tennis, says AITA chief
Sachin Tendulkar sought favours from defence minister Manohar Parrikar: Report
WWE unaffected after lawsuit filed by over 50 famed pro wrestlers
