You must have gained a lot of weight after feasting on the delicious Thanksgiving meal and Christmas dinner, and are likely to add some more pounds on New Year's Eve after partying hard and drinking.

But you need not fret: There's a fun way to shed all the weight you gained, and it's called sexercising.

According to a report by Daily Star, a woman weighing 147 lb (approximately 67 kg) can burn these many calories when she performs the following sexual acts:

Sex:

If a woman has a session of vigorous sex instead of a 40-minute jog, she will burn more fat and enjoy the act, too.

If the woman is on the top of her partner with her legs squeezed on the partner's sides, it would be a great workout for her calfs, quads and even help in get six packs! What more can more ask for?

Having sex for half an hour will help burn around 207 calories. Sexperts even revealed that women who get orgasms during the act burn more calories than those who don't.

Oral sex:

Women who choose to perform oral sex instead of going on a 70-minute walk or working out on a rowing machine for half an hour can easily get rid of 200 calories if they perform oral sex for an hour.

Jaiya Kinzbach, an LA-based sexologist, even advised doing some push-ups while performing the act on one's partner, as it would help burn another 71 calories, and doing yoga instead can help shed an additional 35 calories.

"You can do a little yoga," Kinzbach told Womanday.com. "Try plank position into downward facing dog, and back into plank where you can lower down and do some oral stimulation," she added.

Kissing:

We all have heard that kissing is the second-best thing we can do with our lips, and that it helps burn calories as well. Around 140 calories can be burnt in an hour of smooching, and the experience will be even better if you are in love with your partner.

"If the kissing is vigorous and involves some petting, it could be even closer to 90 calories burned in an hour," explained Kinzbach.

If you want to make the act more fun and beneficial, try doing push up on your partner while kissing them and get rid of around 170 calories in 30 minutes. We can't deny that this is a fun way to stay fit and burn away extra pounds.

If you want to measure the precise amount of calories you are burning while sexerising, you can check out this sex calculator.