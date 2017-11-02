Roshomon...Roshomon...Rosho...Rosho...Roshomon — The fast number from young star Dulquer Salmaan's recent project Solo has impressed the audience ever since its audio surfaced online.

It was released along with the other two songs — Sita Kalyanam and Sajan More Ghar Aye — from World of Rudra, the fourth segment of the bilingual anthology movie.

Though the lyrics of the fast-paced song don't make sense, Prashant Pillai's composition sounds like a cross between a marching beat and a drinking song of soldiers and has already become the favourite of music-lovers.

Now, a month after the release of Bejoy Nambiar's directorial venture, the makers have shared the video of the hit song in Tamil on social media.

The two-minute-28-second song video features Dulquer and Neha Sharma dancing with a group of Armymen.

While sharing the video on social media, DQ called it one of his favourite tracks ever and revealed that the entire team had had a blast during the shooting of the song sequence.

"Such a blast shooting this song! And probably one of my favourite tracks ever !! We shot it in one day. Bejoy Nambiar Neha Sharma we just killed it ! Loved every second of it ! [sic]," Dulquer wrote about the song on Facebook.

"One of the most fun song I have shot for...#roshomon from my movie #solo..check this out... [sic]," reads the social media post of Neha.

Netizens, who are waiting for the release of its Malayalam version have called Roshomon an "addictive" and "infectious" track.

The song is from World of Rudra, which sees Dulquer's character Lt Rudra Ramachandran falling in love with Akshara (played by Neha).

Soon after the movie's release, viewers were commenting about the "bad climax" of the segment that created a laugh riot in theatres.

Following the negative word-of-mouth, a desperate Dulquer Salmaan tried to justify the climax scene to salvage the movie.

"Don't kill Solo, I beg you," DQ had posted on Facebook and claimed that the team was trying to narrate the scene in question through humour and that it was not an unintentional comedy sequence as some critics had surmised.

However, Abraham Mathew, the producer of the Malayalam version of the project, changed the climax of Rudra's story even without the consent and knowledge of Bejoy or Dulquer, who still believe the original version is the best.

Watch the Roshmon video song here: