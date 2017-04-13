Wi-Fi calling, which is a standard network carrier service in developed markets, will soon be made available in India.

Search engine giant, Google has announced to release new Android Nougat update in India to bring Wi-Fi calling feature to Pixel phone owners subscribing Reliance Jio service.

What is Wi-Fi calling and how is it different from Skype, WhatsApp and others?

Wi-Fi calling feature uses home Wi-Fi router or the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot to place a call. It is more cost effective compared to cellular network, as it uses more affordable internet.

It works using VoIP (Voice-over-Internet Protocol)-based service similar to Microsoft Skype and WhatsApp, among others. But, there is one key difference though.

Wi-Fi calling is offered by network carrier itself and since it is part of the service, it is ingrained right in to your dialer pad. Unlike Skype, you need not have to create separate account and create a new contact list (via invites).

Wi-Fi calling feature doesn't require any special kind of setup in the phone. You just have to open the phone dialer and right there you will get two options—cellular and Wi-Fi—and he/she just have to pick the contact and make the call.

Also, your friends and loved ones doesn't have to download any third party app to receive your call. It will be like just another normal call.

Now say hi over wi-fi. VoLTE and WiFi calling, now available to Pixel on Jio. Watch out for the next Nougat update. pic.twitter.com/C80XFKM9g4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 10, 2017

This second such instance, Google has offered dedicated software for Reliance Jio users in India.

Back in December 2016, Google released firmware OTA (Over-The-Air) update to bring VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) feature to the Pixel and the Pixel XL phones. With VoLTE, device users will be make calls with HD quality audio.