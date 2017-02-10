Movie Name Ezra Director Jay K Lead Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Other cast Priya Anand, Babu Antony, Vijayaraghavan, Sudev Nair Story Sreejith Script Jay K Music Rahul RajSushin Shyam Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev Editor Vivek Harshan Producers A.V AnoopMukesh R. MehtaC. V. Sarathy Release Date 10 February 2017 Running Time 2 hrs 27 mins

The much-awaited Malayalam horror thriller Ezra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, finally hit the screens in Kerala on Friday, February 10. The teasers and trailer of the Jay K directorial have already impressed the audience.

The movie marks the Mollywood debut of actress Priya Anand, who plays opposite Prithviraj's character Ranjan. The movie also has an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Sudev Nair, Babu Antony and Vijayaraghavan, in significant roles. Though superstar Mohanlal was reported to be a part of the cast, Jay K has clarified it to be just a rumour.

The makers have already promised that Ezra will be a refreshing movie in the horror genre, compared to what the audience are already familiar with. Quality technical works and effects along with remarkable performances of the actors are the highlights of the Prithviraj-starrer.

