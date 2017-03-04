Young star Tovino Thomas' latest Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) revolves around the campus politics between the students who belong to the parties SFY and KSQ as they follow different political ideologies. The debut directorial venture of Tom Emmatty has been garnering a positive response from the audience, as well as the critics, who have tagged the campus entertainer as an engaging one.

Apart from Tovino, the movie also stars Neeraj Madhav, Roopesh Peethambaran, Kalabhavan Shajon, Gayathri Suresh, among many others. Both Tovino and Roopesh appear in dual roles in the movie, a production venture of Anoop Kannan, which locks horns with Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie Angamaly Diaries, starring 86 newcomers.

Check out what critics have to say about Tovino Thomas' Oru Mexican Aparatha:

PLOT

On Manorama: Oru Mexican Aparatha is a tale that narrates the growth of Paul, from a jovial guy in floral shirts to an unmatched leftist hero. The plot also in parallel tells you how untarnished friendships and love can lift your spirits. Nothing stops the gang in red when they avenge the death of a beloved friend. But yes, all the bloodshed here is for a good cause.

The Times of India: The movie is shot realistically and is replete with real life humour, and the situations too would remind many of life in a college in the 2000s with its cultural festivals and vibrant campus atmosphere. The next half promises more drama and if Subhash and Paul are successful in their journey to bring about a revolution.

DIRECTION AND SCRIPT

Sify: Debutant director Tom Emmatty has narrated the story with lot of humour in a highly engaging way and quite evidently, it would be nothing less than a thrilling experience for all those have studied in Kerala. Be it in the campus, hostel, canteen, college functions and cultural festivals- everything looks so real and you can easily identify with it. Having said this, there is a certain ambiguity regarding how close the incidents are to real life situations.

PERFORMANCE

Behindwoods: Tovino Thomas delivers his best work till date and the intensity in his eyes, the muscular personality and the powerful dialogue delivery stamp the birth of a Superstar. Neeraj Madhav delivers a good performance in the supporting role. Roopesh Peethambaran once again proves that he is an elegant actor. His performance as the antagonist is very natural and convincing.

VERDICT

Lensmanreview: The lack of extreme drama in conceiving scenes was a good thing. The content has all those female bitching, drug addiction episodes of the youth life, but it doesn't have a glorified statement feel to it. Political justification said in the movie may or may not please you, depending on your political inclination.