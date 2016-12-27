Here are some of the top stories from International Business Times, India, that have broken through the day so far:

1. Mamata Banerjee at all-party meeting: Demonetisation has set India back by 20 years; will PM Modi resign?

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that demonetisation has set India behind by 20 years and that the Opposition would form a common minimum agenda programme on the issue. She also asked if Narendra Modi would resign as prime minister if things did not return to normal after 50 days of the note ban. Read more...

2. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un forces people to worship his grandmother on Christmas

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has asked the Christians in his country to forget Jesus Christ and commemorate his grandmother instead. Read more...

3. [WATCH] Is Tom Hardy naked in the trailer for FX's new series, Taboo?

After returning to television on the series Peaky Blinders, Tom Hardy is back again with another gritty drama series in the beginning of 2017. Penned down by Tom Hardy himself with his father, Taboo follows the story of a man named James Keziah Delaney who is thought to be dead but returns home after 10 years of absence. Read more...

4. Kristen Stewart is now dating a Victoria's Secret model!

It looks like Kristen Stewart is over St. Vincent as the actress is reportedly dating a new woman. The Twilight actress is said to be dating Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell. Stewart and Maxwell were often spotted hanging out together and now, reports say that the two are in a relationship. Stewart is also having fun with the model, People magazine reported. Read more...

5. Railway WiFi: 100 stations now WiFi enabled, another 300 planned for 2017

The Narendra Modi government has completed the task of making 100 railway stations Wi-Fi enabled by the end of the year. Kollam Junction railway station in Kerala has become the latest to have WiFi installed. Read more...