The mystery behind the Great Pyramid at Giza has been solved by the archaeologists. They have found the technology the Egyptians had used to build the Pyramid back then, in the Bronze Age with little technology available in that era.

Two and a half tons of blocks were used to construct the Pyramid at Giza, and the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu was built using granite and limestone blocks in 2,600 BC.

A ceremonial boat called papyrus was discovered in smartly constructed canals and purpose-built channels which were situated at a distance of a few yards from the pyramid's base.

As per the new findings, 170,000 tons of blocks were transported in the wooden boats, which sailed along the Nile river for building the Great Pyramid at Giza.These blocks were tied using ropes to hold them together.

With the help of the well-built canal systems these boats travelled to an inland port which was situated at a distance of a few yards from the pyramid's base.

Discovery of an ancient scroll of papyrus has been made in the seaport Wadi Al-Jarf, this finding is providing new understandings regarding the role played by boats in the construction of the pyramids, as per a Mail Online report.

An overseer named Merer had written the papyrus scroll, which is the only detailed first-hand record of how the pyramid was constructed.