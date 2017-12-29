After releasing the Oreo update to the Project Fi-exclusive Moto X4 Android One series, Motorola is rolling out the Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured to the generic Moto X4 in India.

Android Oreo for the Moto X4 weighs around 1.14GB and is being deployed via OTA (Over-The-Air). It comes with the latest Google December security patch and a ton of new upgrades over the v7.0 Nougat OS.

Here's how to install Android Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Moto X4 series:

1. Once you get update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

Here's what coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 comes with several improvements such as camera improvements, performance optimisation, Google's latest December security patch.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the back ground, and offers more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

Notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malwares in application.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

When will Motorola Moto G5, G5 Plus series get Android Oreo?

With the release of Android Oreo to the latest Moto X4, the company is expected to expedite the software process for the Moto G5 series within a month starting with a soak test to registered public testers and once convinced that the software is free of bugs, it will release to the public en masse. If release pattern is taken any indication, Motorola is expected to roll-out the Android Oreo in before the end of the first quarter of 2018 (before April).

Even the 2016-series Moto G4 Plus will also get the Oreo update; Motorola, after getting by fans for the step motherly treatment, finally succumbed to the demands and promised to release the software, but it will take very long time to reach the consumers.

Also, it has to be noted that the company has already started the soak test for the flagship Moto Z2 and Z2 Force series in select markets.

