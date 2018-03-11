Mohammed Shami's relatives and friends have expressed disbelief at the ongoing feud between the cricketer and his wife Hasin Jahan, who has been accusing him of domestic violence and adultery.

The Bengal pacer, who is originally from Sahaspur village of Amroha district in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has been slapped with charges of attempt to murder and rape after Jahan filed a police complaint in Kolkata against the pacer.

"How could this be? Just a month ago they visited and looked happy. Hasin was treated like a princess by the entire village in the four years of their marriage," Asma Jahan, a 65-year-old relative of Shami told the Times of India.

Shami married Jahan, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cheerleader, in June 2014 in Uttar Pradesh. The India pacer had reportedly been dating the former model for two years before they tied the knot.

The Delhi Daredevils pacer had even hit back at social media trolls who criticised his wife over posing for a photograph without wearing "hijab" — a head covering worn by some Muslim women. Shami had uploaded the photo in December 2016 and following the backlash, quite a few cricketers, including Mohammad Kaif, backed him.

'Difficult to believe the allegations'

Recalling the incident, Jabir Hussain, a childhood friend of Shami said: "It is difficult to believe the allegations made against him. I remember he took on trolls online when they criticised Hasin for wearing modern clothes."

Jahan opened a can of worms Tuesday, March 6, when she accused Shami of having extra-marital affairs. She had posted snapshots of the cricketer's alleged conversations with multiple women on her Facebook profile, which she claimed was taken down by the social media giant.

Jahan did not stop there as she even said she had proof of Shami's involvement in match-fixing. She had claimed that the India cricketer, who made his international debut in 2013, had taken money from a Pakistan girl in Dubai.

Shami responded to the allegations by saying his wife had lost her "mental stability". Hasan, on Friday (March 9) made a huge allegation when she said her husband had forced her to get intimate with his brother at their Uttar Pradesh residence in December 2017.

Shami's future with the India cricket team is in doubt as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withheld his annual retainership contract Wednesday (March 7), a day after Jahan came up with the initial allegations on social media.

The Daredevils, who bought Shami for Rs 3 crore after exercising their Right-To-Match option, are unsure about the pacer's availability for the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the "sensitive times".