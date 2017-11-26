Kylie Jenner has finally decided to give fans a glimpse into the 'Life of Kylie' and looks like she is shedding some weight off her shoulders this time.

On Saturday, Kylie shared a picture of her on Snapchat, showing the brunette beauty in all her chopped off glory. That's right, Kylie has managed to rock a way too short haircut – once again.

Previously, fans and followers have obsessed over her shoulder-length hair, in shades jet black and turquoise dip-dyes, but this time she has taken things to a whole different level: above the shoulders, to be precise.

Kylie captioned this new photo on Snapchat, as: "Cut off all my hair again."

Kylie cut her hair again today 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 25, 2017 at 11:41am PST

The 20-year-old lip-kit mogul has sported multiple colours and shades of wig over the years but this time she took things too far, sharing a video, previously, of her "bff" Jordyn woods, cutting off her hair using kitchen scissors.

Jordyn cutting Kylie’s hair✂️ 11/21/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

While the signature chopping of hair gesture is associated with breakups, nothing seems to be troubling the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling's paradise, as she's still going strong with rapper beau Travis Scott, who is also her rumoured baby daddy.

The sudden haircut hasn't been Kylie's only cryptic social media appearance over the week as she had also posted snaps of her private Thanksgiving gala on the holiday. Yummy food and treats were on display with momager Kris Jenner and older sister Kim Kardashian, 37 being in attendance.

Thanksgiving at Kylie’s! This table setting is beautiful 11/23/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

The ombre chairs??? 11/23/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

Her brother Rob Kardashian, who has been largely MIA post the dramatic feud with his ex Blac Chyna, was also present at the venue. A source told E! News that the family was especially happy" to have Rob around for Turkey Day.

But while Kylie has mostly kept out of the spotlight ever since her pregnancy rumours hit the internet, she seems to have her priorities set when it comes to the glimpses of her life that she wants her fans to enjoy.

Lately, her social media has been all about her label's ads and teasers of what followers believe are pregnancy hints, with an overdose of pink here and there, just fuelling rumours that she is expecting a little girl with Travis.

? shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Her pajama brunch-themes party in her backyard, showing off hundreds of pink roses and several gifts around also led fans to believe that she did have an extremely private baby shower, following her older sister Kim's very own cherry blossom-themed one.