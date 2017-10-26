Added Christmas cheer for The Kardashian household as reports confirm that Kim Kardashian's surrogate's due date got leaked. The 36-year-old is expecting her third child via surrogacy, with Kanye West, 40.

While rumours and reports had circulated that Kim's surrogate was due sometime around January-February, 2018 along with Kim's younger sisters Khloe, 34 and Kylie, 20, but looks like Kim is about to embrace motherhood for the third time much sooner.

Kim had announced the news of her pregnancy on their family reality show keeping Up with the Kardashians just a few weeks ago when the show had returned with its 14th and 10th anniversary season, and ever since people have been dying to figure out all the other details.

People did assume that the little one was set to arrive early next year but now US Weekly has confirmed that the third little Kardashian-West is all set to arrive just in time to celebrate their first Christmas together.

Kim and Kanye, parents of two, are also reportedly keeping in touch with their surrogate regularly and have apparently got into full nesting mode for their upcoming addition to the family. They are also paying £34,000 to their woman who is carrying their baby.

The reality TV star and her rapper husband have two kids, four-year-old daughter North and one-year-old son Saint. Kim has always been very open about her family and her social media accounts are a detailed scrapbook of her kids and their lives amidst the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan.

Even though Kim's social media appearance has receded considerably ever since her traumatic Paris robbery incident, it was one of the most important factors leading to Kim's decision to expand her family. She opted for surrogacy due to multiple health complications she had suffered during her past two pregnancies.

Recently speculations about Kim expecting twins have also circulated on the internet ever since she posted a tweet asking about double strollers. It didn't take long for her social media following to reply back asking her if she was expecting twins.

However, Kim quashed all such rumours, with a follow up tweet where she laughed the speculations off saying she has two kids – where she was obviously referring to the arriving one and her son Saint who is still practically a baby.