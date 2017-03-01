The Malayalam movie Ezra has been tagged as a different horror thriller the Kerala audience have never seen before. This positive word-of-mouth has helped the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer perform well at the worldwide box office.

After enjoying a grand opening at the Kerala box office on day one and two by collecting approximately Rs 2.61 crore and Rs 2.91 crore, respectively, the latest report by trade analysts suggest that the Jay K-directorial has grossed a total amount of Rs 25.46 crore within 17 days of its theatrical run in Kerala alone. It has become the first blockbuster in 2017 for Prithviraj, who has handful of projects in his kitty lined up for this year.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has also been performing well at the box office in the state after garnering positive response from the audience. The 38-days collection of the Jibu Jacob-directorial is said to be Rs 30.12 crore, and is the fourth back-to-back blockbuster of the superstar after Janatha Garage, Oppam and Pulimurugan.

Sophia Paul, producer of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, has announced that the film has raked in Rs 50 crore within 40 days from worldwide box office. Meanwhile, as always, the Drishyam couple Mohanlal and Meena have again impressed the audience with their charming chemistry in the latest family entertainer that gives tips on parenting and how to save the sacred relationship of couples.

Pulimurugan unbeatable

It has to be noted that the collection of both Ezra and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol are far lesser than the 17-day earning of Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan that is said to have made a business of Rs 44.15 crore in less than three days from Kerala alone.