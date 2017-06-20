Since 2015, people all over the world celebrate International Yoga Day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. He also suggested the date June 21 for this as it is the longest day of the year.

Yoga refreshes the mind and body of every individual, and the invaluable ancient Indian tradition has been well-accepted by people across the globe. The natural practice to stay fit and healthy is believed to have originated back during the pre-Vedic period in India.

Meanwhile, as part of the third Yoga Day celebrations in India, Modi will perform yoga with over 51,000 participants at Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow. The event will begin at 6 am on Thursday, and every other Indian state are also expected to organise various events on the day.

Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is health assurance in zero budget -- Narendra Modi

Check out inspiring quotes by famous personalities on the importance of practicing yoga:

Yoga is a method for restraining the natural turbulence of thoughts, which otherwise impartially prevent all men, of all lands, from glimpsing their true nature of Spirit. Yoga cannot know a barrier of East and West any more than does the healing and equitable light of the sun. – Paramahansa Yogananda, Indian yogi

I always think I look better after a yoga class. It's the same as a massage. We look so amazing after a massage because we're relaxed. – Andie MacDowell, American actress

I dance a lot and I run and do yoga and play field hockey and tennis. I like to be active. I don't always have time for that stuff, but I do always feel better afterward. – Emma Watson, British actress

Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness.Yoga is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental and spiritual well being. – Narendra Modi, Indian PM

By practising yoga, a spirit of oneness is created - oneness of the mind, body and the intellect. Onesness with our families, with the society we live in, with fellow humans, with all the birds, animals and trees with whom we share our beautiful planet.. this is yoga. – Narendra Modi, Indian PM

Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self – The Bhagavat Gita

Yoga is a way to freedom. By its constant practice, we can free ourselves from fear, anguish and loneliness. – Indra Devi, Russian yoga teacher

I'm into yoga, I meditate all the time, I'm vegetarian. – Russell Brand, English comedian

Yoga calms me down. It's a therapy session, a workout, and meditation all at the same time! — Jennifer Aniston, American actress

When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. — B.K.S. Iyengar, Indian yoga teacher.