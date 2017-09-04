A new incident of UFO sighting took place in West Covina in Los Angeles in which a helicopter was seen circling the strange object in the air.

The unidentified object was round and standing still in the air triggering curiosity among people. The mysterious object was witnessed and recorded by many people.

The object was initially described as a giant balloon hovering in the skies, according to Cameraman Julian Lopez, Daily Star reported.

A sheriff's helicopter started going around the UFO after a few minutes. The unknown craft appears to be metallic as per a UFO hunter Tyler Glockner from YouTube channel Secureteam10.

People who viewed this footage are coming up with various speculations like assuming it to be a powered spacecraft, an alien eye ball and so on. One of the people even commented that recording the UFO from the helicopter would have provided a better footage.

It's still not known what the object really was. Let us know what you think about this object in the comment section below.

Check out the footage of this incident right here: