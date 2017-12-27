A strange fireball was seen streaking across the night sky in the United Kingdom on December 26, 2017. Suspected to be a meteor, the fireball was apparently the size of a golf ball.

Many citizens from Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Canada saw the fireball passing by.

The meteor flew by at a speed between 10 and 30 miles per second before burning out in Earth's environment, Boston Herald stated, quoting an astronomer.The fireball was captured at 5:52 pm by the Mt Agamenticus webcam in York County

This mysterious celestial feature left everyone stunned. Spectators tweeted about the meteor describing it as a ball of very bright light.

Some people described it as a fiery ball with a greenish glow, while others said the meteor was a very radiant blue flash of light.

This meteor is not believed to be part of any meteor shower according to Kenneth Janes, an astronomy professor emeritus at Boston University. The previous meteor shower took place around ten days back and the next one will not take place till January, Janes revealed.

"This meteor likely burned up before hitting the ground and was probably very small — otherwise it would have triggered a "tremendous explosion" upon impact," Janes was quoted as saying by Boston Herald.

The meteor was around 10 and 25 miles in the air, but it was out of the range of aircraft and did not impact any of the operations, Boston Logan International Airport stated.

"The ones that would do really serious damage are rare, but not impossible," Janes said.

"These are simply bits of rock in orbit around the sun. These occur every day somewhere on the earth," Janes said further.

A few witnesses had recorded and clicked the pictures of the fireball on their cell phones.

Video of meteor tonight from Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program's webcam in York, ME. pic.twitter.com/0Z2ixI3jmb — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) December 27, 2017

The webcam operated by the Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program in York sometimes captures an aurora, said Robin Kerr, the conservation coordinator.

"It's rare. About five or six years ago, it caught a snowy owl up on a viewing platform. We can see when there's a meteor shower" Kerr stated further.

Janes said that according to NASA, the celestial objects which pose threat to Earth are as big as half kilometre in size or more.