In an unbelievable instance of "man vs. nature", a Lincolnshire market town was stunned and shocked to hear the news of a BMW's windscreen getting cracked by an errant flying cabbage!

Tony Eccles – owner of the damaged BMW, described his state of shock as the leafy vegetable jumped out of a passing tractor and smashed into the window of his car. But even though Tony has been able to claim back £300 on his insurance to fix his 520d estate car, he hasn't been able to use the vehicle since.

The Spalding resident told Mirror.uk: "You wouldn't think a cabbage would cause that much damage." Indeed, who would have thought that a vegetable could do that! Tony also added: 'It was absolutely terrifying, it's the sort of thing that gives you a real jolt."

The now seemingly funny accident occurred at 2.45pm on Tuesday, when Tony was on his way to pick up his daughter Jessica, from work. Speaking of the surprisingly scary incident, Tony said: "Out of the corner of my eye I saw something come off the trailer, and then there was this massive crashing sound.

"It cracked the windscreen right away, and it's gone right the way through – which is quite something because it's laminated glass. It's frustrating having to pay to have it fixed, but the reality is that it could have been a whole lot worse."

Looking back at the incident, Tony claims how it would have been a much more severe, and potentially dangerous one had it hit a pedestrian or a cyclist, "given the force with which it smacked into the windscreen".

Scarily enough, Tony didn't even have the chance to pull over as there was a car right behind him. "I kept driving to pick up Jessica, and then had a look at it after I parked up. I couldn't believe how deep the crack goes, I can feel how rough it is round the edges of it. So far I've just left it as it is, and haven't driven the car since.

"What with the frosty conditions, I've not wanted to drive it and risk making the crack worse. It's going to be looked at today and should be all sorted fairly soon. I've been able to get my friend to take Jessica to and from work, because normally I would do that," Tony said further.

The 21-year-old Jessica is just learning how to drive and Tony expressed how thankful he is that she wasn't in the car with him, considering it could deter her from taking up her driving lessons further.

"She's already said that just seeing the damage has made her a bit more nervous," shared Tony. "I just want to raise a bit more awareness, because these tractor drivers need to be more careful. I don't want other people to be in my position."