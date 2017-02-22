Despite being a horror movie, Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest project, Ezra, has been garnering immense response from the audience, tagging it as the first-of-its kind spooky thriller in Malayalam. The Jay K-directorial collected over Rs 2 crore on the opening day from as many as 470 shows, and is continuing its good run at the box office in Kerala and outside the state.

Kochi multiplexes

Over a lakh viewers have already watched Ezra at six multiplexes in Kochi, from where the Jay K-directorial has collected almost Rs 1.54 crore gross within 12 days of theatrical run. The 12th day collection alone stands at Rs 5.87 lakh, while Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan had earned Rs 10.85 lakh, with nine housefull shows from the multiplexes, on the 12th day of theatrical run. The blockbuster had then made a business of of approximately Rs 1.62 crore in 12 days, and is clearly a few steps ahead of Ezra.

However, the Prithviraj-starrer had broken Pulimurugan's eight day collection record by a tiny margin at Kochi multiplexes. It surpassed the earning of Mohanlal-starrer by earning Rs 43 more than the action thriller within eight days. If the collection figures are to be believed, then Pulimurugan and Ezra are facing a tight competition at the multiplexes in Kochi.

Kerala gross collection

The makers have revealed that the horror thriller has raked in a gross collection of approximately Rs 20.12 crore within 10 days of its theatrical run from Kerala alone. Meanwhile, the Prithviraj-starrer has opened to positive response from the audience in the rest of India, from where the film is said to have earned approximately Rs 1.57 crore on the first weekend outside Kerala.

Release in the US

Ezra, which also stars Priya Anand, Tovino Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Sudev Nair, Ann Sheetal, Babu Antony, Sujith Shankar and Pratap Pothan in significant roles, is scheduled to hit 24 theatres across the US on February 24. The distributors, Gold Reel, have announced that more number of screens would be added on March 3.