Elon Musk-owned premium electric car company Tesla has been doing a stellar business so far. After an overwhelming start with Model X, Model S and Model 3,  the company has recently launched Tesla Semi-electric truck and announced new Tesla Roadster. In 2019, the company will foray into electric compact SUV space with the Model Y in 2019. However, that is not the end of the story.

For all waiting to know what Tesla has kept in the vault, CEO has just revealed what next. The California-based company will be launching electric pickup truck and that would arrive right after the Model Y electric compact SUV.

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday (December 26), "I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it."

This is not the first time Tesla hinting about a possible electric pick-up model. During the presentation of the Tesla Semi in November 2017, the company has teased an image of the Tesla pick-up truck. The latest tweet from Musk clarifies the pick-up truck plan is one of the top priorities.

When a Twitter user asked about the size of the pick-up, Musk confirmed it would be comparable or slightly bigger than Ford's F-150. "Maybe slightly bigger to account for a real game-changing (I think) feature I'd like to add," Musk tweeted in reply.

The Tesla pickup will be based on the Tesla Semi but it will not be a heavy vehicle. That means one does not need to have a commercial licence to drive Tesla pick-up depending on the country. "You'll actually be able to legally drive it with a driver's licence. It's kind of wrong, but I like it," said Musk during the unveiling of the sketch in November.