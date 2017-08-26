When Dileep was arrested on July 10, many though he would be free within days. However, the actor has been lodged at a sub jail in Aluva for more than two months now.

The Kerala High Court and magistrate court have denied bail applications of the actor considering the seriousness of the actress abduction case that shook the entire nation.

In a recent bail plea of the actor, Dileep reportedly raised allegations against former wife and actress Manju Warrier, claiming she framed him in the sensational case with the help of director VA Shrikumar Menon. In the wake of the allegations, reports had it that Manju had recently visited daughter Meenakshi at Dileep's ancestral home in Aluva.

The reports published on a few websites also said when Manju arrived to meet her daughter, Meenakshi turned her face away from her mother even though Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan welcomed her into the house.

However, sources close to Manju have reportedly claimed that the news on her trying to meet Meenakshi in Aluva is fake as the actress was in Kolkata for the shooting of her next film Aami, which is the biopic of noted writer Kamala Das aka Madhavikutty.

It has to be noted that when Dileep and Manju decided to put an end to their 17-year-long marriage, Meenakshi had decided to stay with her father, and the actress had no objection as she was sure that her daughter would be safe in his custody.

Even when the Janapriyanayakan married Kavya, he had said he had gone ahead with it only with the permission of Meenakshi.

Earlier, following the arrest of Dileep, reports had emerged that Manju might approach court for her daughter's custody.

Dileep's bail

The unexpected arrest in the actress abduction case has affected the career of Dileep: He has been removed from most of the Mollywood associations and a few upcoming movies are also stuck.

The Kerala HC is expected to pronounce the verdict on his recent bail plea on Tuesday, August 29.