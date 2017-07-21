After the months of speculations, Samsung is finally ready to unveil the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 next month.

The company, without revealing the name of the device, announced that it will be hosting a product launch event on August 23 at Park Avenue Armory in New York City. And to make the announcement more interesting, it released a teaser showing Galaxy S8 series-like device, but with a stylus, all but confirming that the phone in question is Galaxy Note 8.

Like previous years, Samsung will webcast the entire programme for global fans.

As we can see in the not-so mysterious phone in the teaser, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 series will look almost like the Galaxy S8 series, but with little alteration at the bottom to accommodate the stylus.

Rumours are also rife that Galaxy Note 8 might not have physical buttons on the frame. It is being said that the phone will come with a smooth chassis and an advanced touch-sensitive frame technology similar to the HTC U11 series. It will be capable of performing functions of physical keys and also be fool-proof enough to stop it from getting false triggered when kept in the pocket.

As far as the screen is concerned, it will have a slightly bigger (than S8+) 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, but with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, Galaxy Note 8 will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera like we see in Galaxy S8, but the former will have dual-camera (vertically aligned).

Under the hood, it is expected to come with Android Nougat OS with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options and depending on the region of sale, it will have a different set of CPUs.

The Samsung flagship phablet series headed to the US, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 8 going to the rest of the markets, including Europe and India, will be powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

As far as the camera is concerned, there is no word on MP count, but it is likely to come with Samsung's own ISOCELL series dual-camera on the back and a wide-angle snapper on the front.

Most importantly, Samsung, having learnt a valuable lesson from the ill-fated Galaxy Note7, has taken several safety measures to test the battery's design and charging capabilities.

After its unveiling on August 23, Samsung is expected to release the phone to the global markets in September.

Keep an eye on this space for the latest news on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 series.