Samsung's chipset arm Exynos has teased an intriguing-looking smartphone, which many speculate is the much-awaited Galaxy Note 8.

In the Samsung Exynos teaser, the company has posted latest Exynos 9 series chipset on top of a smartphone with very thin bezels having dual-curved screen, and we are sure it's not the current Galaxy S8 (& S8+) series, as the device's top part of the front panel has very different design compared to the S8 series.

In the image, we can clearly see that the joint between with top-metal panel and the display of the mysterious device is flat, while the Galaxy S8 series' joint has curves at the right and left corner.

Another clinching evidence that proves the device is not Galaxy S8 series is that its chassis has no physical buttons on the right side. It has a clean frame, hinting the the company may have new touch-sensitive frame technology similar to HTC U11 series, which will be capable of performing functions of physical keys and will be fool-proof enough to stop it from getting false triggered when kept in the pocket.

HTC Edge Sense technology offers users the ability to activate advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for even more functionality. Since the Edge Sense is based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

Though the teaser has sparked excitement among Galaxy Note series fans, Samsung has so far chosen to remain tight lipped on that matter and continues to keep the teaser on Twitter.

This may not be an accidental leak, but a marketing strategy to get the word going on social media before the official launch.

Needless to say, Samsung has a huge responsibility of reviving the Galaxy Note series after the Galaxy Note7 battery fiasco, which almost came close to killing the company's most profitable flagship phablet series for good.

Further, arch-rival Apple, which is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its first iPhone this year, is rumoured to be developing a special edition iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X) with innovative features and state-of-the-art 3D Iris-scanning biometric technology.

Google is also vying for the phablet segment and recent reports indicate that the Pixel 2 phone series is coming with cool features too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 series will look almost same as the Galaxy S8 series, but with a little alteration in the front panel design language, like we explained about the teaser above. It will have slightly bigger (than S8+) 6.3-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display, but with the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, though the Galaxy Note 8 will keep the fingerprint sensor near the camera, like we see in the Galaxy S8, the former will have dual-camera (vertically aligned).

Inside, it is said to come with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options and depending on the region of sale, it will have different set of CPUs. Samsung flagship phablet series headed to America, China, Japan and some select markets will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU. The rest of the markets, including Europe and India, will receive mobiles powered by Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9 series (8895) octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC).

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, there is no word on MP count, but it is said to come with Samsung's very own ISOCELL series dual-camera on the back and a wide-angle snapper on the front.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 and release it in September.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Samsung products.