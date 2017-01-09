In a country where cinema is as important as religion, film festivals act like temples for movie watchers. Every year, a series of film festivals take place for movie lovers to watch and appreciate. One among the many festivals is Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF). Into its 14th year, CIFF has puts together a line of films with the aim to help better reach of international cinema and a learning platform for cinema students.

The annual film festival traditionally takes place in December in Chennai. However, following the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, the event was postponed to January. This year, the eight day festival began on January 5 and will showcase films from different genres and languages up to January 12.

Talking to International Business Times, India, the festival director of CIFF, Emanadar Thangaraj, shared that there are over 170 films that have found a place in the CIFF schedule this year. "The film festival has organised five movies each day at five venues each day. Which means, about 25 movies are being showcased for film students, people from the film industry and anyone who loves cinema. The one of the best film, I feel, that has premiered in CIFF this year is an Iranian movie called Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi," Thangaraj said. The movie premieres on Monday evening at 7 pm.

However, Thangaraj says that there are a few other movies that cinema lovers must try watching over the week. The movies are:

1. Family Lies

Directed by: Manfred Vainokivi

Cast: Eva Koldits, Roman Baskin, Ulle Kaljuste

Language: Estonian

Synopsis: A 2016 film, Family Lies is a drama film about a professional symphony orchestra managed by Paul Levald. Due to the sudden turn of events, Paul's son-in-law Egon Rei has to assume his duties. In addition to power and responsibility, Egon has to take over his father-in-law's secrets from his complicated past. New lies are born out of old and Egon realises that the revelation of truth might cause a real chaos. Family Lies is about small and big trickery, half-truths and set-ups that can be found in every family chronicles.

2. The Half

Directed by: Cagil Nurhak Aydogdu

Cast: Ahmet Kaynak, Hulya Boceklioglu

Language: Turkish

Synopsis: Another 2016 release, The Half showcases the story of a couple with a huge age difference. The couple has a tragic married lives until one day they start opening up to each other and eventually grow a liking towards each other. There is one common string that connects the two – loneliness and detachment.

3. Son of Saul

Directed by: Laszlo Nemes

Cast: Geza Rohrig, Levente Molnar

Language: English/ Hungarian

Synopsis: A movie based on an individual in the 1944 Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II, Son of Saul is a 2015 Hungarian movie. The story shows around a Jewish prisoner who is forced to burn corpses of his own people. The story takes a turn when he hunts for a rabbi to give a child a proper burial.

The other movies that will feature in the film festival include: Visaranai, The Seal Of The Sun, A Persian Melody and Pink Beauty Parlour. You can get the complete movie schedule, screening venue and timings here.

A pass for the entire film festival comes up to Rs 800 per head. Film students, artists from the film industry and senior citizens can get it for Rs 500.