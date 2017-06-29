Bulimia nervosa, which is generally referred to as Bulimia, is a serious eating disorder marked by bingeing, followed by methods to avoid weight gain.

Also Read: Top 7 things to lose weight quick and easy!

Diana, Princess of Wales was diagnosed with the disease soon after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. Her condition deteriorated when her marriage with Prince Charles grew worse and she started eating more. The news about her condition became public in mid and late-1990s.

Here are the top seven things you should know about Bulimia:

In this disorder, the sufferer purges by trying to vomit on purpose which results in skin thickening around the knuckles and even breaking of teeth enamel. Some other ways the sufferers of this disorder take to lose weight are –

Over exercising

Consume laxatives which trigger bowel movement

Take diuretics to increase urine production

Have stimulants to increase the body activities

Switch to water fasting

3. Bulimia causes electrolyte imbalance in the body of the sufferer which weakens the functioning of the heart, kidney and other major organs making one prone to organ failures. It also leads to unhealthy weight loss, though the patients of this disorder can have normal body weight.

4. Mental disorders such as anxiety and depression have been linked to Bulimia and there are high chances that the sufferer may harm oneself or even attempt suicide. Societal pressure is another reason.

5. A kind of psychotherapy known as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is used for treating mental disorders, it is used for Bulimia too. Though it is treatable, it can recur without showing any symptom.

6. There are chances for this disorder to be genetic as well as believed by some scientists. A study conducted by National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) revealed that around 15 percent of people being treated for this eating disorder are male

7. It can hinder women in giving healthy birth and the condition can be worse if a pregnant woman has active bulimia it may result in miscarriage, birth defects, stillbirth, gestational diabetes and high blood pressure.