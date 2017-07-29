Following the attack at CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son and actor Bineesh Kodiyeri's house in Thiruvananthapuram, the special investigation team has arrested three people in connection with the case. They are reportedly being questioned in an unknown location by the investigators.

Reports state that the miscreants pelted stones at the residence of the actor near Maruthamkuzhi at around 3:30 am on Friday, July 28, breaking the window panes and destroying the cars parked there. CCTV footage indicates that there were eight of them who arrived in four bikes.

The incident happened following the attack on BJP state committee office in the capital city allegedly by local leaders of the CPI(M) and the SFI.

Speaking to reporters, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that the attackers might have targeted him, and not his son as he often stays there. He had also accused BJP-RSS for causing violence distracting people from the the main issues like medical college scam, bribery for army postings, hawala transactions of party workers, and many others.

"CPM is trying to restore peace in Kerala. A plot has been made to prove that violence is being spread across Kerala under the LDF government. But the real culprits behind violence in the city are RSS and BJP groups who have attacked almost 14 houses in two days," he had said during a press conference.

Here is the CCTV footage: