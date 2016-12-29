A Bengaluru-based man was arrested by Pune Police for the murder of the 23-year-old Capgemini software engineer, Antara Das, after he allegedly admitted to his role in the murder. The woman was stabbed to death just metres away from her office on the outskirts of Pune city on Friday.

Also read: Pune techie allegedly kills doctor wife at her Wakad clinic; ex-wives' death a mystery

Santosh Kumar, 24, was arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Pune for questioning on his role in the murder of Das, who was from Kolkata. He reportedly gave information about the crime and admitted to his role on Wednesday.

"During the interrogation, Santosh Kumar gave us information related to the crime. We have now arrested him," additional superintendent of police Rajkumar Shinde told Hindustan Times.

Das worked in Capgemini in Talawade near Pune and was stabbed near KNB square there.

"This is a shock to me as a father. When I enquired with my younger daughter about Antara, she told me that she was being harassed by a boy and I suspect his involvement in this case," her father Debananda Das said. Her family had alerted the police about Kumar's involvement in the case.

Kumar and Antara met during training in Bengaluru and he came to Pune when she was to appear for an interview at her present workplace. He reportedly threatened to kill her after she turned down his romantic overtures.

"As far as we know, the man had proposed to Antara in Bangalore which she turned down. He then came down to Pune with the same request. Although she had informed us about the man, we did not lodge a complaint because we did not think he would go to the extent of murder," Panchanan Das, her uncle in Kolkata, said.

Antara Das had not taken the company bus service and instead took an autorickshaw to Nigadi, where she lived as a paying guest. She was, however, walking to a friend's place nearby when attacked.

After the attack, a motorcyclist Satyendra Sinha and another passerby took her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead. Sinha told the police that he saw the attacker, dressed in a T-shirt with black and blue stripes, escaping from the area.