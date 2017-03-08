The latest Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries starring as many as 86 newcomers in main roles has been garnering positive word-of-mouth from the audience, celebrities and critics alike. And now, none other than superstar Mohanlal has commented on the Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial venture.

Mohanlal, who is all praise for debutant Antony Varghese-starrer posted on his Facebook page. "Happened to watch Angamaly Diaries and I'm impressed by the way the movie is made. Brilliant acting by every one and Kudos to the whole team and to Chemban Vinod Jose and Lijo Jose Pellissery [sic]."

The crew members of Angamaly Diaries, including Lijo Jose, script writer Chemban Vinod Jose, producer Vijay Babu, among many others have thanked Mohanlal for his good words. It has to be noted that very rarely the superstar writes review of movies.. "From the one and only Lalettan Thankuuuuuuu Lalettaaaa [sic]," Chemban posted on his social media page. Overwhelmed by the support of Mohanlal, Antony Varghese wrote on his Facebook page: "Thank you laleatta.....thank you so much."

The makers of Angamaly Diaries had conducted a special premiere show for celebrities of the Mollywood industry at Pan Cinemas in Kochi prior to its theatrical release on March 3. After watching the katta local movie, celebs were all praise about the different and realistic storyline of the movie, which is narrated in the backdrop of Angamaly.

Directors Lal Jose, VK Pakash, Boban Samuel, actors Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Joju George, Saiju Kurup, Anusree, Sarayu Mohan, Ramya Nambeeshan, Aparna Balamurali, Jinu Joseph, Sudhi Koppa, Sunny Wayne, Chandini Sreedharan, Irshad, Vineeth Kumar, Anumol, Deepti Sati, and many others had praised the entire team of Angamaly Diaries, especially the actors.

