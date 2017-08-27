Tom Cruise's American Made is about to release in a few weeks. The movie that revolves around guns, drugs, money laundering and a little of Pablo Escobar is based on an unbelievably true story of Barry Seal, a TWA pilot.

The initial reviews have begun pouring in and the movie is getting mixed reactions from critics. The film, that looks like a blend of Top Gun, Narcos and Mission: Impossible, sees Cruise doing what he does best: performing stunts while charming the audience with his persona.

Also Read: Mission: Impossible 6: Tom Cruise's injury REVEALED; fatal accident puts filming on hold

While many will agree that key elements of Cruise's role in the movie has been seen several times in the past, director Liam Doug reveals that the upcoming Cruise release is actually intended to make fun of The Mummy actor.

Talking to Metro, the director admitted, "For American Made, they're using crappier airplanes, and his character is crappier. It was like 'let's poke fun at the whole Tom Cruise image!' It's not a sketch, he is an extraordinary actor and in a way American Made takes him back to his roots. He made his name off of films like Risky Business, where he plays a high school student starting a brothel! Barry Seal is closer to that than the franchise roles he's been playing as of late."

The director applauded Cruise's willingness to take on roles like Barry Seal. "It's not a movie star role, he [Seal] is decidedly not a hero. Part of my attraction to casting Tom Cruise in American Made was that you think of Tom Cruise and airplanes, you immediately think of Top Gun," he explains.

One could safely say that no one else can play a thrilling role with a unique charm like Cruise and he has fun doing it. It is all about the thrill of performing those dangerous stunts that drives the actor to these roles. And according to Liman, American Made is insane, even by Cruise's standards.

Talking to Yahoo, Liman recounted the "hair-raising" experience revealing Cruise flying the plane alone in a dangerous environment. "In the story, he's throwing bales of cocaine out of the airplane, loading them up with guns, so every once in a while in this scene he's got to climb out of the cockpit and go to the back of the airplane to dump the cocaine out," he explained.

"I'm flying alongside him in a helicopter filming, and that made a big impression on me – there's nobody in the cockpit of the plane! Tom has gone to the back of the aircraft, and he's alone in that airplane. It's one thing to have Tom Cruise alone in the airplane flying it – that's already outrageous – now he's alone and he's not even in the cockpit so he's gone beyond. It was already a stunt before he left the cockpit, it was already a serious stunt," Liman explained.

It is evident that American Made is going to be one fun watch! The movie hits theatres on September 29 in USA.

American Made Trailer: