Radio astronomer John Ball at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has come up with a very shocking statement. He has said aliens will contact Earth when we are ready.

According to the "zoo hypothesis" by Ball, we are not advanced enough to contact or hear from the extraterrestrials.

The zoo hypothesis refers to the assumed behaviour and existence of the technically advanced extraterrestrial life and the reasons they refrain from contacting us on Earth.

According to the hypothesis, the extraterrestrial creatures are way too advanced than us and consider our civilisation to be very basic in contrast to theirs, a report by Daily Star revealed.

Humanity can pose little threat to them, while we would have been "squashed" by them, as per Ball's belief.

"Either we're more valuable to them alive than squashed, or at least we're not interfering much with whatever he's doing," Ball said.

"How could we interfere? We can't even get out of our solar system – yet," he added

Nuclear physicist Enrico Fermi's 1950 theory, which claimed there are alien beings in the galaxy, based purely on the almost-infinite size of the universe, is what Ball's hypothesis is based on.

Last year around 5,000 cases of UFO sightings were reported to the National UFO Reporting Centre (NUFORC).

A total of 4,655 flying saucers were reportedly spotted, of which 490 sightings were made in California, making it a UFO-sighting hot spot. Florida was the next significant spot with 305 sightings reported in 2017, while 55 UFO sightings were reported from Nevada, according to Daily Star.