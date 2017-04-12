Leading network carrier Airtel on Wednesday launched new entertainment service in the form of Internet TV.

Airtel's new Internet TV is a hybrid set-top box powered by Android TV OS and comes pre-loaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies along with a bouquet of 500 plus satellite TV channels.

As far as the hardware is concerned, it comes with inbuilt Google Chromecast, Wi-Fi receiver, Bluetooth based remote control and is also integrated with Google voice search feature.

"Growing broadband penetration is driving the popularity of online content, particularly in urban homes, and with Airtel 'Internet TV' we are bringing world-class content from the web and much more to the TV screen. This latest innovation has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes and it bridges the gap between online and offline worlds to enable an end to end entertainment experience with the convenience of a single device. We will continue to add exciting content platforms to Airtel 'Internet TV' and invite customers to experience this innovative offering,"Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director – DTH, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Seven things you ought know about Airtel Internet TV service:

It comes with access to Google Play Store that allows users to download any compatible apps, content and games on to their TV

Remote comes with inbuilt mic, which allows consumers to find (via Google voice search feature in Airtel Internet TV) their favourite content by simply telling the channel name to it.

Internet TV is future-ready as it is compatible with 4K content

Airtel new service also offers pause, record or rewind option for live TV show.

It also supports content via USB (external HD) and Bluetooth.

Users can also cast, mirror content from mobile devices, tablets and laptops on to the TV screen with Airtel Internet TV.

Another notable aspect of Airtel hybrid set-top box is that subscribers can use physical game controllers or smartphones, as a game pad with Internet TV.

It has to be noted that Airtel Internet TV requires a broadband or a 4G hotspot connection with a minimum 4mbps download speed for a smooth online experience.

The company has confirmed that Airtel Digital TV dish antenna will also be a part of the installation and existing Airtel Digital TV customers can also upgrade their existing Internet TV service.

Airtel Internet TV price and availability:

Airtel Internet TV is priced at Rs. 4,999 with three month Digital TV subscription. As a part of limited period promotional offer customers can pay Rs. 7,999 and get the Airtel Internet TV with one year subscription.

Airtel 'Internet TV' will be available exclusively on Amazon India from April 12, 2017 onwards. It will also be released in retail stores, website and Airtel contact centers in coming days.