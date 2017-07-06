Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the assault case of south Indian actress has again alleged that he is being tortured in the custody by police as part of the investigation. When Suni was brought to hospital for a health checkup, he requested reporters if they can inform magistrate to take his death statement.

He also added that the investigators are still questioning him based on the actress' abduction case. He added that within two days, he will reveal the names of few influencing people who are behind the case. Last day, he had hinted that few "big sharks" are behind the quotation to assault the actress.

Regional channels had reported that director Nadhirshah and actor Dileep's manager Appuni might be questioned in the presence of Pulsar Suni within the next four days. Reports also had it that an elaborate questionnaire has been prepared based on the details they have collected so far. However, Ernakulam Rural SP AV George has denied the reports and added that "small and big sharks" will be nabbed soon.

Suni was presented at the magisterial court in Kakkanad on July 4 as his remand was expired, and the Infopark police have taken him into custody for another five days for using a mobile phone inside the prison based on the CCTV footages recovered from the Kakkanad jail. The accused has also admitted of calling Nadhirshah and Appuni four times from the jail to discuss on the payment. Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni's jail inmate Sunil from Kottayam has also been arrested for helping the main accused in using a mobile phone inside the prison.

On Wednesday, actor Dharmajan Bolgatty was questioned for over 2 hours based on a photo of the comedian with Suni that is doing the rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Dileep's brother Anoop was questioned for over five hours at Police Club in Aluva on the financial dealings of the janapriyanayakan.