Actor Dileep who was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the abduction case of a popular south Indian actress was sent to police custody for two days. He was produced at the magistrate court in Angamaly as his custody period for 48 hours would expire at 11 am on Friday, July 14.

Dileep has been sent to police custody for one more day till 5 pm on Saturday to collect more evidence to prove his involvement in the sensational case. The actor was brought to judicial first class magistrate court in Angamaly at around 10.50 am on Friday, and the case was heard in the chamber of magistrate. However, unlike the previous days when he was taken to various places to collect evidence, the people who gathered near the court didn't boo, instead greeted the Janapriyanayakan.

On Friday, advocate Ram Kumar, who represented the accused, opposed findings of the investigators, and even argued that the cases filed against the actor were baseless. It is understood that Dileep's bail application will be considered when he is presented at the court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of Dileep, the abducted actress reacted on Thursday, and denied the rumours on her partnership with the said actor in real estate deals and other investments. "We have no such partnerships. I believed such news's will fade soon as it has no truth behind it, but such news on partnerships again linger in the media and now I wish to make a clarity," reads the statement released by the actress.

