Since the declaration of 64th National Film Awards winners on April 7, it has become one of the hot topics of discussion with a majority of netizens dissatisfied with the jury's choice of the best performers of 2016.

Apart from the audience, a few celebrities have come forward to criticise the selection process of the jury, headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan. Now, Tamil director AR Murugadoss has stated that the decisions were clearly biased and partial.

"#NationalAwards Can clearly witness the influence & partiality of people in jury, it's biased, [sic]," the 7am Arivu filmmaker posted on his Twitter page. The social media post of Murugadoss has, however, strengthened the accusations made by netizens against Priyadarshan, who is said to have selected Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal for Best Actor and Special Jury Awards this year as they are his friends.

However, when Priyadarshan was questioned based on the allegations, he asked why is he was being crucified as Akshay was given the award for his notable performances in two films — Airlift and Rustom.

"I will answer it in a simple way. When Ramesh Sippy was jury head Amitabh Bachchan won. When Prakash Jha was head of jury, Ajay Devgn won. So, none questioned at that time. So, why all these questions are cropping up today," the director told PTI.

Meanwhile, via his Facebook post, Kaadu Pookunna Neram director Dr Biju also criticised the jury for adding a new category of award for stunt choreographer, which was bagged by Peter Hein for Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan. But the statement of Dr Biju has irked many netizens, who have been posting abusive comments on his social media post.

