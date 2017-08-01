People in their 40s often lead stressful lives and it takes a toll on their bodies. Biological changes like andropause (in men) and menopause (in women) are experienced at this age.
The changes can lower the content of Magnesium in the body, according to nutritionist Cassandra Barns. The mineral plays a crucial role in bone development, nerve functioning, maintaining the heart rate, glucose level and blood pressure. It also helps to regulate sleep, hormone levels and muscle relaxation.
Here are the top 5 things to follow in your 40s for a healthy living:
- Intake of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory rich foods is recommended for people when they are in their 40s. This would help to keep ageing at bay and also prevent joint pains.
- Consuming more colourful fruits and veggies is advised. One can also switch to curcumin supplement to increase the overall antioxidant intake and lower the risk of various diseases like cancer, brain ailments, etc.
- Taking care of your liver is also of crucial importance in your 40s as your liver doesn't function the way it did when you were in your 20s. Hence consuming dark green veggies is important at this age. Cruciferous vegetable like broccoli, cabbage and kale would help in improving the functioning of your liver.
- Eating garlic aids in reducing your chances of being prone to cancer, heart ailments, blood pressure and numerous other diseases and boosts immunity.
- Including onions in your diet would provide you with phytonutrients and keep Parkinson's disease and cardiovascular ailments away. They are rich sources of sulphuric compounds too.