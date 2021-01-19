Twitter might have recently decided to take on trolls whose comments have the potential to spark violence, outgoing President of the United States Donald Trump for instance, but it still gives a free rein to those who want to openly express their opinions. In a fresh Twitter attack launched against Zoho Corp's CEO Sridhar Vembu, a political Twitter handle by the name Savukku Shankar made some derogatory remarks against the renowned entrepreneur.

The Silicon Valley billionaire who has returned to rural India to take his company to new heights in the most unconventional way has left many Indians in awe. But it's impossible to please one and all. On Sunday, Savukku Shankar tweeted a satellite view picture of a mansion in California reportedly belonging to Vembu.

"The house contains a swimming pool and a multi-car garage. Why would such a filthy rick Iyengar leave all this luxury and settle in Tenkasi district and lead a simpleton life?" Savukku Shankar tweeted.

Zoho founder moved from San Francisco to a hamlet 650 km from Chennai, in the district of Tenkasi. He thought people migrating from villages to cities wasn't a good idea and decided to do something about it. As he works from Tenkasi, he also helped set up what he calls "satellite-connected office centres" where 10 to 20 people can work with high-speed internet.

Savukku Shankar's Twitter tirade didn't end at just one tweet, going as far as calling names. In one tweet, Vembu was accused of being a part of RSS and was called "pure poison." From using foul language to daring Vembu to write off the California property to Tamil Nadu, Savukku Shankar did it all.

Sprawling across 6,000 square feet, the mansion is said to have 6 beds and 7 bats in addition to other luxurious amenities such as a personal swimming pool, 12 car garage and more. According to a Spokeo website, Sridhar Vembu is listed as one of the current residents at the mansion.

Netizens back Vembu, then comes epic response

But none of the tweets got to Vembu. Instead, a flurry of tweets slamming Savukku Shankar for the derogatory remarks seems to have given him a taste of his own medicine.

As netizens schooled Savukku Shankar and came out in support of Vembu, the billionaire entrepreneur was missing from action. But not for long. Replying to a tweet, Vembu made a witty comeback, which was like an icing on top of the cake.

"I ignore these attacks and keep busy with work. I would invite these name callers and abusers to try to build companies and compete with Zoho. At least we will have more jobs!" Vembu tweeted.