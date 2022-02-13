A Zimbabwean woman was arrested by customs official at Mumbai Airport for smuggling heroin and banned drug methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, worth Rs 60 crore.

The woman, who arrived here from Harare, had concealed the drugs in her trolley and executive bags and two file folders, a senior customs official said.

"Officers of Customs Air Intelligence Unit at CSIA, Mumbai, intercepted the Zimbabwean woman who was found to be carrying 7,006 grams yellowish powder tested as heroin and 1,480 grams white crystal granules tested to contain combination of heroin and methamphetamine. The seized drugs are worth Rs 60 crore," said the customs official.

Woman arrested, sent to judicial custody

The official said that the offence is punishable under section 21, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act and a case was lodged against her. She was placed under arrest under section 43(B) of the NDPS Act.

The woman was taken to a government hospital where she underwent a medical test and result showed that she was Covid-19 negative.

Producing her before the court, the customs official said that she was not required for further interrogation, post which the woman was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

The customs official didn't reveal her name.

(With inputs from IANS)