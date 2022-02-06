Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted one more narco-terrorism module by arresting two persons along with contraband worth Rs 18 crore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

During the last couple of months, forces have foiled half a dozen attempts from across the border to smuggle narcotics from across the border to fund terror groups active in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the police party of Police Station Uri and Police Post Kamalkote headed by SHO Police station Uri were patrolling the area from Dachi towards Basgran. During the patrolling two vehicles Celero-X bearing registration number JK09C-1584 and Alto bearing registration number JK05G-0247 were found on a link road towards Dachi in a suspicious condition.

"Cops moved towards the vehicles, but the drivers of both the vehicles saw the police patrolling party and tried to flee away from the spot however due to the timely action of cops both the persons were apprehended tactfully", police said.

Both the vehicles were searched accordingly. During the search three packets of contraband apparently, Heroine was recovered from Celerio vehicle and five packets were recovered from the Alto vehicle. In total eight packets of contraband weighing approximately about nine kilograms were recovered. The cost of the contraband in the market is above Rs 18 crores.

Arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Sabir Barwal son of Faqeer Ali resident of Jabda Kamalkote tehsil Uri and Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray son of Ghulam Nabi Tantray resident of Reban Rafiabad Sopore.

Mobile phones, one cheque of Rs 5 lakh, and one adhaar card were recovered from the possession of Mohammad Sabir Barwal.

Seven cheques amounting to Rs 9,79,500, two blank cheques, one cheque book containing 22 leaves, one adhaar card, one cell phone, pan card, e-sharam card, two ATM cards, one Kisan Card, one debit card, and other documents were recovered from the possession of Parvaiz Ahmad Tantary. In this regard case, FIR No.17/2022 U/S 8/21-29 NDPS Act has been registered for further investigation.

Earlier attempts to smuggle drugs were foiled by forces

On January 21, 2022, forces had foiled nefarious designs of Pakistan to smuggle drugs into this side of the border to fund terror groups by 31 kilograms of narcotics near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

On January 3, 2020, the Border Security Force (BSF) had foiled an attempt from across the border to smuggle narcotics near the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu province.

Earlier, the alert BSF personnel had foiled another attempt of Pakistani authorities to smuggle narcotics worth crores through the International Border (IB) from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Heroin worth Rs 135-crore was recovered from the possession of an unidentified infiltrator killed by BSF in the Pansar border outpost in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.