Alert BSF personnel on earlier Wednesday morning foiled an attempt of Pakistani authorities to smuggle narcotics worth crores through the International Border (IB) from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Heroin worth Rs 135-crore was recovered from the possession of an unidentified infiltrator killed by BSF in the Pansar border outpost in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

According to BSF sources, the consignment was part of Pakistan's narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir because without the support of Pakistani authorities such movements on the border were not possible.

An official spokesperson said BSF jawans noticed the smuggler trying to sneak into the Indian territory from the other side of the border. They shot him after he ignored their warnings and tried to flee. The identity of the smuggler is being ascertained.

Heroin worth Rs 135-crore recovered from killed intruder

While searching the body of the killed intruder, it was found that he had tied a long bandage on his body that contained 27 packets of heroin. The value of the narcotic is Rs 135-crore in the international market.

According to an official spokesman, "at around 2.45 am, alert BSF jawans observed suspicious movement near Pansar border outpost of the BSF in Hiranagar sector. They challenged the intruder, who ignored repeated warnings of the BSF personnel. Eventually, the jawans opened fire and killed him on the spot."

Earlier tunnel was detected in same area

Earlier the BSF had detected a secret underground tunnel in the same area on January 23 this year.

As part of the ongoing anti-tunneling drive, the BSF had acted upon specific intelligence inputs and busted the tunnel which was suspected to have facilitated infiltration of terrorists into India. The tunnel originated from Pakistan and was about 150 metres long, 30 feet deep, and three feet in diameter.

ANTF busts a gang of interstate smugglers

While BSF seized a huge quantity of heroin, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) busted a gang of interstate smugglers by arresting five persons with contraband of poppy straw and intoxicants in separate incidents.

Sharing details, SSP J&K ANTF, Vinay Kumar on Wednesday said that in two back-to-back seizures, the team has recovered huge quantities of drugs from five interstate narcotic smugglers.

"On receiving a specific input regarding a large number of psychotropic substances been transported from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, ANTF sleuths laid nakas at various places in and around Jammu on the highway and intercepted a car (DL1ZC-3148) and a truck (PB65L-1769)," said the SSP.

He said that on thorough checking, a huge quantity of banned drugs was recovered which were being transported from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

Biggest ever seizures in recent times in J&K

This is one of the biggest seizures of such drugs in recent times in JK UT, he said adding that a total of four persons have been arrested and identified as Jaspreet Singh, Punjab, Gurpreet Singh, Punjab, Mandeep Bhatti New Delhi, and Ravi Kumar of Delhi.

The top cop said that the modus operandi of the smugglers was to run an advance car for security clearance while the consignments were hidden in the truck, which was following the car at some distance.

Meanwhile, in another instance, the ANTF team recovered 93 kgs of poppy straw from a jeep that was carrying this consignment from Narwal Jammu to Punjab.