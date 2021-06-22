Ahead of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti once again demonstrated her 'love for Pakistan'.

After attending the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting, Mehbooba demanded that Pakistan be involved in the dialogue process to establish lasting peace in this region.

"We have to restore peace not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in the whole region and for this dialogue is the only means," she argued and added: "Our government is holding talks with Taliban in Doha, so they (government) should also initiate dialogue with Pakistan also."

BJP reacts sharply to Mehbooba's 'love for Pakistan'



"Talks and terror cannot go together. For the last 35 long years Pakistan sponsored terrorism has claimed the lives of thousands of innocent residents of J&K", Ravinder Raina, president of J&K BJP, told The International Business Times. He said that there was no reason to demand dialogue with Pakistan at this juncture. "Pakistan is still holding training camps for terrorists in its territory", he said.

"J&K people are Indian by heart and the tricolour is in their hearts. Every child is Indian and loves India," Raina said, adding Pakistan, which has destroyed J&K and tried to turn it into a graveyard.

As far as talks are concerned, he said India has always tried to have good relations with its neighbours. "We have good relations with the nations across the globe, but national unity and integrity are supreme for us.

PAGD to attend meeting with PM



Putting all the speculations to rest the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday announced to attend June 24 meeting in New Delhi. Ex-chief minister and National Conference leader, Dr. Farooq Abdullah announced that PAGD will attend the meeting to highlight the demands of the people before the Prime Minister.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah along with Mehbooba Mufti and CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami will attend the meeting as representatives of the five-party conglomeration. The PAGD comprises National Conference, PDP, CPI (M), Awami National Conference, and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement.

'Article 370 is history now'



Although BJP has appreciated the decision of the PAGD to attend the June 24 meeting, the party made it clear that there was no question of restoring Article 370 which according to Raina, is history now. "Article 370 was a wall of hatred which has been abolished on August 5, 2019, so the question of its restoration does not arise," says Raina.