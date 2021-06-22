With the killing of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) self-styled commander, Mudasir Pandit alias 'Mudu' locals heaved a sigh because this terrorist had let loose a reign of terror in different areas of north-Kashmir. Mudasir along with two other terrorists namely Khurshid Mir and Asrar alias Abdullah were killed in a fierce overnight encounter at Brath village of Sopore.

"The Killed terrorist had created an atmosphere of terror in many areas. He tried to terrorize the public by indulged in gruesome killings of innocent civilians of Kashmir", Deputy Inspector General (DIG), north-Kashmir Sujit Kumar told The International Business Times. He said that all three terrorists were involved in the killings of civilians and security personnel.

While terming the killing Mudasir as a "great success" for the forces, police on Monday said that the slain terrorist was involved in killing two Hurriyat activists and two former militants.

Mudasir was focusing on Kashmir based BJP leaders



As per reports of the police, Mudasir had joined terrorism on June 23, 2019. He was motivated to join terror ranks with the LeT outfit by Sajad Ahmad Mir alias Janu, who was killed in an encounter, some months ago.

Pandit was involved in the recent terror attack at Sopore on June 12 in which two cops and two civilians have lost their lives. He was also involved in attacking Municipal office Sopore on March 29, 2021, in which two municipal councilors and one cop lost their lives.

All slain terrorists were dreaded; involved in heinous crimes



Director-General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh said that all the three slain terrorists in North Kashmir's Sopore were top commanders who were involved in numerous terror-related incidents regarding the killing of civilians and government forces.

"Omar, Maaz, Mudasir were dreadful terrorists who had joined LeT in June 2019. At least 18 FIRs had been lodged against him. They were involved in the killing of civilians and forces. They had killed three Sarpanchs, two surrendered terrorists, and two Hurriyat activists," the DGP said.

He added that the two other slain terrorists Khurshid Mir and Abdullah, a Pakistani terrorist, were close associates of Mudasir and the trio were carrying out attacks jointly.