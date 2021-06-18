While the whole nation is giving the example of Jammu and Kashmir in successfully implementing door-to-door vaccination drive in the remotest and inaccessible areas, a family allegedly attacked a medical team on Thursday in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Interestingly Bandipora's Weyhan village shot to national fame by vaccinating all above the age of 18 years, a first in the country.

Video of this incident has gone viral on social media in which a girl is seen pelting stones on a mobile vaccine team of the health department. Employees of the health department are asking the girl not to throw stones at them.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Bandipora, Dr. Masrat Alam told International Business Times that one female worker has been injured in the attack. "We have formally lodged a written complaint with the police", the BMO said.

Medical team was just convincing family for vaccination

Giving details about the incident, the BMO said that the mobile vaccination team of the health department has not forced the family into inoculation. "Our team was only trying to convince the family to take jab", he said. Without any provocation, family members restored to stone pelting in which one female health worker was injured.

A police party rushed to rescue the medical team

Reports said that at the time of the incident the mobile team had done only six vaccines. As the enraged family restored to stone pelting, they took shelter in a nearby house and returned only after a police party was sent from the nearest police post.

Inquiry order, two persons detained

Reports said that Deputy Commissioner Bandipora has ordered an inquiry into the incident and legal action will be taken against the involved persons. He said that such incidents will never be tolerated. BMO, however, confirmed that two persons have been detained by the police in this connection.

Bandipora's Weyhan village gets worldwide appreciation

Incidentally, it was the same Bandipora district that shot into national fame when Weyhan village of this district became the first district of India to vaccinate all above 18 years of age.

With the strenuous efforts of health workers, Weyhan shot to national fame by vaccinating all above the age of 18 years. The village is located only 28 km away from Bandipora district headquarters, but a distance of 18 km has to be covered by foot as there is no motorable road.

There is no internet access in the village. So, it was not possible for the residents to get appointments for vaccination like the way people in urban areas do.