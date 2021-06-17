Amid the pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have nabbed a fake doctor engaged by different private establishments to shift patients in critical care ambulances outside the UT for advanced treatment.

The alleged fake doctor is working freely for the last four years and his services regularly utilized by these private medical establishments for shifting critical patients.

Police nab 'fake' doctor from ambulance

A police officer involved in the exercise to nab the fake doctor told International Business Times that it was only after getting authentic inputs the said person was caught red-handed while accompanying a patient as a specialist doctor in a critical care ambulance.

"During questioning the self-proclaimed doctor failed to give a satisfactory reply to our question so we brought him to the police station for further questioning", the police officer said that identity the accused is established as Nixon Burat son of Samuel Burat of Christian Colony, Prem Nagar Jammu, presently putting up at Kailash Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu.

During pandemic 'fake' doctor shifts many patients outside J&K

Taking undue advantage of the helplessness of the people during the peak of the second wave of Coronavirus, operators, and owners of various ambulance services have utilized the services of this 'fake' doctor to shift patients.

"During the initial investigation it has been established that extortionate amount was brazenly charged from the helpless family members of COVID patients by the private medical establishments, providing ambulance services, in the name of deputing a specialist doctor in the ambulances", the police officer said, adding, "It is too early to ascertain how many patients were cheated by ambulance owners".

The fake doctor acted in active connivance with the ambulance operator /owners. After initial questioning, an FIR number 92/21 US 419/420 IPC has been registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar in the Jammu district.

Private hospitals, ambulance owners likely to face action

As the 'fake' doctor has revealed the names of many private medical establishments where he has rendered his service as a doctor, these organizations are likely to face action.

Police sources said that owners of the ambulance services have already called for questioning. Ambulance owners have not only fleeced the helpless family members of the patients but also played with the lives of sick people by depute a fake doctor.