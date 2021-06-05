Although she is vulnerable to be infected by the deadly virus, the eight-month pregnant woman, Dr. Shivani Sharma has chosen to continue to treat the patients at Lakhanpur-which is already classified as 'Red-Zone' due to the influx large number of travellers.

Apart from the five districts of Kashmir Valley, Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir, has also put in 'Red-Category', and serving at this particular place is highly risky. Dr. Shivani, 30, didn't want her baby to become the reason for not performing her duties. Family support plays a key role in times like these, she noted.

"I live with my in-laws and everyone is supportive of my decision to work pregnancy. My husband is also a practicing doctor... Helping those in need becomes our first duty and our baby will be safe and protected with their blessings," she said.

Selected for the job during the second wave of Covid



Dr. Shivani Sharma was selected as Medical Officer in the month of March this year amid the outbreak of the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus. She was assigned duty at Community Health Centre (CHC) Lakhanpur, which witnessed a footfall of large numbers of travellers from outside J&K besides catering healthcare needs of the surrounding population.

"I was really happy but at the same time, a little stressed. I knew that it would be difficult for me as we are in the middle of the COVID pandemic. However, I didn't have a second thought, I never intended to give up my responsibilities and sit at home out of fear", she said.

Everyday husband picks and drops her at her place of duty



Dr. Shivani Sharma says her husband makes sure to pick and drop from day one of my joining, check on her every 2-3 hours, reminding her to stay hydrated. "Without fail, my parents and husband call me throughout the day, ask if I'm okay, and remind me to not take stress, be happy," she adds. Shivani reaches her workplace with a bag full of things for healthy munching besides regular tiffin to accommodate extra cravings understandable due to pregnancy.

Appreciations keep me motivated



With limited and overburdened staff, attending regular OPD without availing any leave is a tough task especially with eight-month pregnancy. "My team is helpful, and they make sure I'm not overworked. It feels good when people say that I'm brave, this keeps me motivated," Dr. Sharma says.

"I follow strict Covid protocol, I wear personal protective equipment (PPE) on duty and try to limit interactions with patients to protect herself and the baby from the virus," Dr. Shivani said. She has an opportunity to be at the front and serve people who are in need of care and compassion. "I am giving all my time and professional advice to support my team so that we come out as winners in our fight against COVID," she added.