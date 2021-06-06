In a bizarre case that reflects rampant corruption in the system, a woman doctor is making every effort to prove that she is very much alive.

Settled abroad after taking voluntary retirement from Bihar's Health Department, some officials of the department declared the doctor 'dead' in the official documents to pocket all financial benefits to be given to any deceased employee. After exposure of the case, higher-ups in the Bihar Health Department have constituted a three-member panel to identify the culprits.

The doctor had taken VRS in 2013

Dr. Amrita Jaiswal, who had joined Bihar Health Department in the year 1990, applied for voluntary retirement in the year 2013. After her VRS application was approved by the higher-ups of the Health Department on March 18, 2013, she went to Oman without taking benefits for which she was eligible. She is settled in Oman since 2013.

Declared her 'dead' to swindle financial benefits

Some employees of the Health Department hatched a conspiracy to swindle all financial benefits of Dr. Jaiswal. They fraudulently prepared documents in which she was declared as 'dead. When some ex-colleagues of the doctor got information about the preparation of such documents, they somehow managed to contact her.

Now the doctor is trying to prove that she is alive

Stunned after getting information that she has been declared 'dead', the doctor has informed higher-ups of the Health Department that she is very much alive. She has sent a WhatsApp message to the health authorities in this regard. The doctor has also brought the matter to the notice of the concerned District Magistrate to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

WhatsApp message of doctor goes viral

The WhatsApp message, which the doctor has sent to senior officers to prove that she is alive, has gone viral on social media. In the message, the doctor sent her latest picture and some documents to authenticate her claim that she is alive.