As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a 'welcome' downward trajectory in COVID positive cases, authorities on Sunday eased COVID restrictions in eight districts, four each in Jammu and Kashmir provinces, respectively.

However, strict COVID restrictions continued to be enforced in two capital cities of the Union Territory (UT) namely Jammu and Srinagar. Restrictions have been eased in Poonch, Reasi Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora districts on account of significant improvements in the situation.

"It was observed that as compared to the previous week, while significant improvement has been made by several districts in respect of the various COVID parameters, there is need for further improvement in the interest of public health in all districts. Besides, some districts need intense efforts to reach desired levels," Chief Secretary who is also Chairperson, State Executive Committee, said in an order, issued on Sunday evening.

Now, barbershops, saloons, and parlors are permitted to open on all days of a week except on Saturdays and Sundays. Standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, and outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on all days of the week except on Saturdays and Sundays. All government and private offices can function without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behavior. The wholesale trade of liquor shall continue to be permitted to operate five days a week except Saturdays and Sundays in the entire J&K.

J&K records 774 fresh positive cases; 12 COVID deaths

During the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 774 COVID positive cases, 229 in Jammu division and 545 in Kashmir province.

Moreover, 1,965 positive patients, 698 from Jammu and 1,267 from Kashmir recovered and discharged from various hospitals across J&K. During the same period, 12 COVID deaths were also reported across the UT, including seven from Jammu and five from Kashmir Valley.

No fresh black fungus cases have been reported in J&K during the last 24 hours, till now 19 confirmed mucormycosis cases have been reported.

Onus on Deputy Commissioner to enforce restrictions

As per the order issued by the Chief Secretary, the District Magistrates shall strictly ensure that there is full compliance to COVID appropriate behavior and defaulters are firmly dealt with under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.