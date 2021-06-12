Despite full security around, a group of terrorists attacked a police party on the COVID duty in Sopora town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, claiming the lives of four persons including two cops and two civilians.

Three cops, including one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police, were injured in the attack.

Although higher-ups in the police have stated that four persons have lost their lives in the attack, Peoples' Conference leader Sajad Lone said that one more civilian has succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh told the media that terrorists attacked the police party on COVID duty at the Arampora area in Sopore town. Two policemen and as many as civilians were killed, he said. Three police personnel including one ASI were injured in the attack, he said. Sources said that two more civilians were also injured in the attack.

Earlier on June 6, terrorists had hurled a grenade at CRPF's vehicle at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral area in which seven civilians were injured. The grenade was hurled by terrorists at the main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to seven civilians.

Poor vegetable vendor among victims



Initial reports said that two civilians Manzoor Ahmad Shallah of Shalimar Colony Sopore and Bashir Ahmad of Mahrajpora Sopore lost their lives in the terror attack. One of the civilians was a poor vegetable vendor.

Reports said that the policemen who lost their lives in the attack have been identified as Showkat Ahmad and Constable Waseem Ahmad Among the injured cops, Mukesh Kumar has been referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment. One of the other injured police personnel has been identified as SPO Danish.

Senior officers including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar reached the spot after the attack. All the injured were shifted to sub-district Sopore for treatment where two cops and two civilians were declared brought dead.

Lashkar-e-Toiba behind attack



The official said that terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was behind the attack which claimed the lives of five persons including two cops. IGP Kashmir has blamed LeT for this dreaded attack.

Separatist turned mainstream politician and Peoples' Conference leader and former minister Sajad Lone has confirmed the death of a third civilian in the attack.

"Five succumb in Sopore attack. 3 civilians and 2 policemen. Mr gunmen— Approximately—5 Kashmiri funerals. 5 widows. 10 grieving old parents. A dozen or more orphans. All Kashmiris. So mr gunmen. Really want to know. Whose bloody side r u on", Sajad tweeted.